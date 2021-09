Noah Cyrus is all legs, no pants to showcase her "very first smile." The 21-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus, this month in the news for a bikini-clad horseback ride, has been showing off her gorgeous figure on Instagram, with a glamorous shoot seeing her kicking back on vanity and sending out her pearly whites.

Noah made fans swipe for the "smile" mentioned in her caption. She even wound up impressing 37-year-old Khloe Kardashian with her snaps. See them below.