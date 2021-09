Kaley Cuoco is at 30,000 feet and escaping to Berlin, Germany as she fronts media outlets for ending her marriage to husband Karl Cook. The 35-year-old sitcom star is currently front-page news for jointly confirming she and equestrian Karl are parting ways after three years of marriage - the latest sees the pending divorce set to be "amicable."

On Sunday, The Big Bang Theory star updated her Instagram stories from a plane, and she's headed far away from her L.A. base. Check it out below.