Joe Biden Is Guilty Of 'Treason' And Seems 'Schizophrenic,' GOP Lawmaker Says

President Joe Biden is paying a political price for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan, and his approval rating has plunged in most polls.

Republicans have seized on the messy situation in Afghanistan to call on Biden to resign and push for impeachment, though any such effort would fail in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

According to Florida Rep. Brian Mast, Biden is not just unfit for office, he is "schizophrenic" and guilty of treason against the United States, a crime which is punishable by death.