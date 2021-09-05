Joe Biden Approval Rating Plunges To Historic Lows

After President Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a strong majority of Americans held a favorable view of him.

In fact, Biden assumed the presidency with a 67 percent approval rating for his handling of the presidential transition, which indicated that he would remain popular.

By April, Biden's approval rating decreased to 52 percent. It then held steady for months, hovering around 50 percent, but is now plunging to historic lows, according to a new poll.

Read more below.