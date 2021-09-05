Baki Hanma Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Since its season 3 ended last year, many anime fans have been waiting for the return of Baki Hanma on Netflix. Several interesting things have happened in the previous season. Despite being on the verge of death, Baki still decided to join the legendary Raitai tournament which surprisingly helped him recover from poisoning. Baki teamed up with his father, Yujiro Hanma, and three other fighters to fight five of the strongest martial artists from China.

After the Raitai tournament, Baki engaged in a one-on-one fight against Muhammad Ali Jr., whom he easily defeated in the underground arena. Season 3 concluded with the escape of the prisoners that Baki and his friends beat.