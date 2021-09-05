Trending Stories
Baki Hanma Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Baki Hanma fighting a giant praying mantis
Netflix
TV
JB Baruelo

Since its season 3 ended last year, many anime fans have been waiting for the return of Baki Hanma on Netflix. Several interesting things have happened in the previous season. Despite being on the verge of death, Baki still decided to join the legendary Raitai tournament which surprisingly helped him recover from poisoning. Baki teamed up with his father, Yujiro Hanma, and three other fighters to fight five of the strongest martial artists from China.

After the Raitai tournament, Baki engaged in a one-on-one fight against Muhammad Ali Jr., whom he easily defeated in the underground arena. Season 3 concluded with the escape of the prisoners that Baki and his friends beat.

'Baki Hanma' Returns To Netflix

Baki Hanma fighting the prisoners
Netflix

The final episode of Baki Hanma Season 3 left fans in a cliffhanger with some of them wondering if Hector Doyle, Spec, Kaiou Dorian, Ryuukou Yanagi, and Sikorsky would really consider returning to Tokyo after all they suffered at the hands of Baki and his comrades. Luckily, it would only be a matter of time before they watch new episodes of Baki Hanma again.

According to Netflix, the fourth season of Baki Hanma would be released on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Who Will Voice Characters In Baki Hanma?

For the Japanese voice actors of Baki Hanma Season 4, Nobunaga Shimazaki will play Baki, while Akio Otsuka will lend his voice to Yujiro. Other Japanese voice actors include Takayuki Sugo (Doppo Orochi), Bin Shimada (Goki Shibukawa), Rikiya Koyama (Retsu Kaioh), Takuya Eguchi (Kaoru Hanayama), Banjo Ginga (Dorian), Takehito Koyasu (Doyle), Kenjiro Tsuda (Sikorsky), Chafurin (Spec), Issei Futamata (Yanagi), Hochu Otsuka (Biscuit Oliva), and Sora Amamiya (Kozue).

Meanwhile, according to Behind The Voice Actors, Troy Baker (Baki), Kirk Thornton (Yujiro),Steve Blum (Doppo), Kyle McCarley (Goki), Kaiji Tang (Retsu), Greg Chun (Hanayama), Aaron LaPlante (Dorian), Johnny Yong Bosch (Doyle), Grant George (Sikorsky), Kyle Hebert (Spec), Chris Edgerly (Yanagi), James C. Mathis III (Oliva), and Cherami Leigh (Kozue) would be the voice actors for the English dub.

What's 'Baki Hanma' About?

Baki Hanma is the masterpiece of popular Japanese manga artist Keisuke Itagaki. The manga was first released in 1991. According to Comic Book, the anime received an original video animation in 1994 while a subsequent television series arrived in 2001.

Baki Hanma is a story about a boy who spent his entire childhood training to beat his father Yujiro, who is considered the strongest creature in the world. Despite being recognized in every part of the planet, Baki is yet to reach the level of Yujiro until now.

'Baki Hanma' Trailer Hints At Fight Between Baki & Oliva

Biscuit Oliva entering the ring
Netflix

As of now, it remains unknown if the five strongest prisoners in the world would return to Tokyo to have their revenge against Baki and his comrades in the upcoming season of Baki Hanma. Based on the trailer that is posted on Youtube, Baki Hanma Season 4 would be featuring Baki purposely entering the Arizona State Prison in the United States of America.

The trailer gave a glimpse of the upcoming matchup between Baki and Oliva, who is considered the strongest man in America. Oliva may have lost to Yujiro, but he's still expected to be a tough opponent for Baki.

