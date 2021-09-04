Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden In 2024 Poll

Former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he intends to launch a comeback White House bid in 2024.

Though deeply unpopular overall, Trump remains one of the most influential and powerful conservative figures in the United States.

President Joe Biden beat Trump in the 2020 election and has maintained a relatively stable approval rating ​since assuming office.

However, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has had an impact on Biden's popularity.

Would Biden beat Trump in 2024? A new poll suggests that he would not.