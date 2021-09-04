NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Use Dallas Goedert As Main Trade Chip To Acquire Deshaun Watson From Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though he remains an official member of the Texans' roster, most people believe that Watson's departure from Space City is inevitable. The Texans may have initially refused to move Watson when he demanded a trade in January but after multiple lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, they are now open in doing business involving the veteran quarterback.