NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Use Dallas Goedert As Main Trade Chip To Acquire Deshaun Watson From Texans

Despite the controversy that he's currently involved in, Watson is still receiving plenty of interest in the trade market. In the past months, several teams that are in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position have been linked to Watson, including the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles may currently have Jalen Hurts on their roster, but it seems like that they aren't yet completely sold on the former second-round pick to be their long-term answer at QB1.

Though they recently named Hurts as their QB1 in the 2021 NFL season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network revealed that the Eagles would be at the "front of the line" if the Texans want to trade Watson.