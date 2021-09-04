The Scary Reason Why Everyone's Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It's been nearly two weeks since Starbucks announced the return of their famous Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL, for connoisseurs) and social media is already pump(k)ing with fall-inspired posts centered around the flavorful autumn beverage.

This year's Pumpkin Spice Latte-dedicated hashtag, "psl2021," already has close to 62,000 entries on Instagram, with the general #PSL clocking in over 2 million posts. But why are we so obsessed with the popular drink?

According to Fortune, there are three main reasons that have been fueling the pumpkin craze for the past 18 years. Find out what they are below.