NBA Rumors: Hypothetical Three-Team Trade Would Feature CJ McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis & Myles Turner

As the 2021 offseason goes deeper, several interesting trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal involving Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum, Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.
In the proposed trade scenario by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers would get Porzingis, the Pacers would receive McCollum, and the Mavericks would obtain Turner, Jeremy Lamb, and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick from Indiana.