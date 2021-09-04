NBA Rumors: Hypothetical Three-Team Trade Would Feature CJ McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis & Myles Turner

As of now, it remains unknown if there's an ongoing discussion between the Trail Blazers, Pacers, and the Mavericks regarding a potential deal. However, if they decide to push through with the trade, it's because they are desperate enough to become more competitive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Does this three-teamer give off a hint of desperation? It should, as each of the three teams involved might have reasons to feel desperate," Buckley wrote. "The Blazers could be desperate to pacify an antsy Damian Lillard. The Mavericks might be desperate to put better fitting pieces around Luka Doncic. The Pacers could be desperate for the kind of featured scoring that might take this team next level."