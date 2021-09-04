NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To Sixers, Ben Simmons To Grizzlies In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers would be parting ways this summer.

However, the Sixers wouldn't trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. If they move their second-best player, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to acquire another superstar who complements Joel Embiid.