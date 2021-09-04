NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Andrew Wiggins & 'Two Blue-Chip Prospects' For Brandon Ingram

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several superstars who are rumored to be available on the trading block. One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors is Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that the Warriors could acquire Ingram from the Pelicans by sacrificing Andrew Wiggins and "two blue-chip prospects."

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga for Ingram, Tomas Satoransky, and Jaxson Hayes.