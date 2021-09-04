NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Andrew Wiggins & 'Two Blue-Chip Prospects' For Brandon Ingram

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, most people are expecting the Golden State Warriors to engage in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire their fourth superstar. The Warriors may be having their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back in the 2021-22 NBA season but with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams, they must be aware that they need additional star power on their roster in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.