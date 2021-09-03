5 Workouts You Can Do In 5 Minutes

Sometimes you don't have 30 minutes or a full hour to work out, and that's okay. Hectic work schedules and family responsibilities can make it tricky to carve out time to train as often as you'd like. Luckily, there are some exercises that only require a few minutes and will still allow you to get a good sweat in and stay on track with your fitness goals.

Below you'll find a few highly effective workouts that you can complete in five minutes tops. As an added bonus, you can do these exercises anytime, anywhere, at the beginning or at the end of your workday -- and even when you're on vacation, traveling!