NFL Rumors: Texans Could Replace Deshaun Watson With Cam Newton, 'Sporting News' Suggests

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the center of controversy since the start of the 2021 NFL offseason. After multiple lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, rumors have started to swirl around Watson's future with the Texans.

When he first demanded a trade, the Texans were hesitant to trade Watson, saying that they still considered him as part of their long-term future. However, with his current situation, they already think that they are better off getting the controversial QB out of Space City.