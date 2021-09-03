George Stephanopoulos: ABC Anchor Involved In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed this summer, two ABC News staffers accused the former top producer for Good Morning America Michael Corn of sexual assault.

According to Kirstyn Crawford, a current Good Morning America producer, Corn touched and kissed her without consent on two occasions.

Former ABC staffer Jill McClain, meanwhile, claims Corn sexually molested her two times; on a flight in 2010, and in a London hotel in 2011.

The lawsuit has reportedly "ignited a firestorm behind the scenes," with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts "at each other's throats."