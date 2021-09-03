4 Best Low-Carb Fruits For Weight Loss

Low-carb diets, such as keto, paleo, Atkins, or LCHF (low-carb, high-fat), are incredibly popular for weight loss but they come with a set of challenges and limitations that are sometimes hard to meet. One such example is eating enough fruits while still maintaining a low carb count.

Luckily, there are a few low-carb fruits that are compatible with this lifestyle. Nectarines and peaches are frequent choices since they contain only 15.1 and 14.3 grams of carbohydrates a pop, respectively. Raspberries and blackberries fare even better at just 7.3 and 6.9 grams per 1/2 cup, respectively.

Here are four other healthy and delicious fruits that have less than 6.5 grams of carbs.