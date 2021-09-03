Trending Stories
4 Best Low-Carb Fruits For Weight Loss

Young woman wearing sportswear measures her waist with a tape measure.
Shutterstock | 2574358
Health
Alexandra Lozovschi

Low-carb diets, such as keto, paleo, Atkins, or LCHF (low-carb, high-fat), are incredibly popular for weight loss but they come with a set of challenges and limitations that are sometimes hard to meet. One such example is eating enough fruits while still maintaining a low carb count.

Luckily, there are a few low-carb fruits that are compatible with this lifestyle. Nectarines and peaches are frequent choices since they contain only 15.1 and 14.3 grams of carbohydrates a pop, respectively. Raspberries and blackberries fare even better at just 7.3 and 6.9 grams per 1/2 cup, respectively.

Here are four other healthy and delicious fruits that have less than 6.5 grams of carbs.

1. Cantaloupe: 6.4 g

Sliced cantaloupe
Shutterstock | 786190

At 6.4 grams of carbs per 1/2 cup of diced fruit, cantaloupe is a great choice for your low-carb needs. Not only that, but it's also low in calories -- the same amount of fruit has only 26.5 calories.

The thing about cantaloupe is that it's poor in fiber (1/2 cup of diced fruit has a measly 0.7 grams of fiber), which also drives up its glycemic index (GI) -- a value assigned to foods based on how quickly they cause blood sugar to spike.

"A fruit's fiber content is important for its glycemic index, because the higher the fiber, the slower your body breaks down carbs from the fruit's sugars, preventing blood sugar spikes," explains Insider.

In the case of cantaloupe, we're talking about a GI of about 65. Anything above 55 is considered high. The best way to balance this and avoid a blood sugar spike is to pair cantaloupe with fatty foods, like avocado, or protein-rich foods, like pecans.

2. Avocado: 6.3 g

Halved avocado on dark background.
Unsplash | Dirk Ribbler

Half a cup of sliced avocado will net you 6.3 grams of carbs and a lot of fiber -- 4.9 grams, to be exact. This keto-diet staple is also low on sugar and boasts a GI of 15, making its way onto the plates of many people trying to lose weight the low-carb way.

The only downside of avocados is their high caloric content: 1/2 cup of sliced fruit has as much as 117 calories. However, they're rich in monounsaturated fat (aka "healthy" fat), which "can help you better absorb certain nutrients like beta carotene and fat-soluble vitamins," says Insider.

This makes avocado a great addition to salads, which are generally packed with nutrients that could benefit from the presence of monounsaturated fats.

3. Watermelon: 5.75 g

Sliced watermelon on a table.
Unsplash | Rens D

Much like cantaloupe, watermelon is low in carbs and fiber -- 1/2 cup of diced fruit has 5.75 grams of carbs and just 0.3 grams of fiber. This means a high GI score of 76 -- even higher than that of cantaloupe.

As a result, pairing watermelon with fiber and protein is a must if you want to keep blood sugar levels under control. Insider suggests making a salad with watermelon, feta cheese, and cucumber.

The great thing about watermelon, and the reason why we're willing to get around its high GI, is that it's one of the few fruits rich in lycopene -- a powerful antioxidant that gives it its red color and packs a slew of health benefits, including sun protection, improved heart health, and a lower risk of certain types of cancer.

As for its calorie content, 1/2 cup of diced watermelon will only give you 22.8 calories. That's pretty amazing!

4. Strawberries: 5.6 g

Strawberries in open plastic containers.
Unsplash | engin akyurt

Strawberries are not only delicious, but they also top the low-carb list when it comes to fruits. Half a cup of whole strawberries contains just 5.6 grams of carbs, along with 1.4 grams of fiber and 23.1 calories.

As far as their sugar content, they have a GI score of 41 which, even though it doesn't compare to that of avocados, is still relatively low. This means strawberries are "unlikely to spike blood sugar levels," per Insider, which recommends that you dip the whole fruit in nut butter for a protein boost.

