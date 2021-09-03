Noam Chomsky Says Anti-Vaxxers Have Responsibility To 'Isolate' Themselves

As one of the worst and deadliest pandemics in history, the coronavirus pandemic has killed millions of people around the world.

No cure is available for COVID-19, but a number of vaccines have proven to be extremely effective and safe. Vaccine hesitancy remains a major issue, at least in the United States, with millions of Americans refusing to get their shots.

Experts and policymakers have tried to persuade the hesitant to take the vaccine, but with little success.

According to linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, anti-vaxxers should not be forced to get vaccinated, but they should be "isolated."