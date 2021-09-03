Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting A Cold Winter, But It's Not Always Right

The famous Old Farmer's Almanac, which has been published continuously since the mid 18th century, uses a combination of mathematical and astronomical formula to make weather predictions.

For more than 200 years, millions of Americans have relied on the Old Farmer's Almanac to guide them through the seasons, but how accurate is it really?

And what does the the Old Farmer's Almanac say about 2021 and 2022? What will autumn and winter be like this year, and how do the publication's predictions compare to other weather forecasts? Find out below.