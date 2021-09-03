How Art Schlichter Went From Quarterback To Gambling Addict

It was his serious debt that eventually caused his gambling addiction to spiral out of control just as he was starting his career as quarterback for the Baltimore Colts, after being picked fourth overall in the 1982 NFL draft.

In the first three months of 1983, Schlichter reportedly lost around $400,000 to bookies -- almost three times as much as his base pay as a backup quarterback. In May that same year, the FBI launched an investigation into his gambling at Ohio State, which lead to Schlichte "cooperating with the FBI after bookies threatened to expose him to the Colts if he didn’t pay his debts," Sportscasting reports.

"In his rookie season, he played in just three games before he was suspended for the 1983 season for gambling," notes the media outlet. "In 1984 and 1985 he played in a combined 10 games for the Indianapolis Colts."