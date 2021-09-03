How Art Schlichter Went From Quarterback To Gambling Addict

Just weeks after the FBI investigation was launched, Schlichter was suspended indefinitely from the NFL because of his gambling.
"Schlichter will not be reinstated until the league can be solidly assured that the serious violations of cardinal NFL rules he has committed will not be repeated," NFL commissioner Pete Rozell was quoted as saying, per the IndyStar.
Following his suspension, Schlichter turned to crime to fuel his gambling addiction, and in 1987 he was arrested for being part of running a multi-million dollar sports-betting operation, as reported by The New York Times at the time.
In the following five years, he was arrested three times for writing bad checks and in 1995 he got a two-year prison sentence after passing bad checks at casinos, details Sportscasting.
"Between 1995-2006, he spent a total of 10 years behind bars in a total of 44 different jails or prisons."
In 2011, Schlichter was once again arrested for fraud after conning Wendy's co-founder's widow, Anita Barney, out of millions of dollars in order to create a sports ticketing scheme. The following year, he was sentenced to nearly 11 years in the Federal Correctional Institute in Florence, Colorado, and 10 years in an Ohio penitentiary. He served the two sentences simultaneously and was released from prison this summer on parole.