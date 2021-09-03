NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Ben Simmons To Cavaliers

As the 2021 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas have started surfacing in the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aside from the Sixers and the Cavaliers, the suggested trade by Sam Quinn CBS Sports would also involve the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Cavaliers would get Simmons, the Sixers would receive Ricky Rubio, Christian Wood, Collin Sexton, and a 2024 first-round pick, the Rockets would obtain Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaac Okoro, and a 2022 first-round pick, and the Lakers would acquire Seth Curry.