NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Would Send Ben Simmons To Cavaliers

Ben Simmons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

As the 2021 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas have started surfacing in the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aside from the Sixers and the Cavaliers, the suggested trade by Sam Quinn CBS Sports would also involve the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Cavaliers would get Simmons, the Sixers would receive Ricky Rubio, Christian Wood, Collin Sexton, and a 2024 first-round pick, the Rockets would obtain Talen Horton-Tucker, Isaac Okoro, and a 2022 first-round pick, and the Lakers would acquire Seth Curry.

Cavaliers Get LeBron James 2.0

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Cavaliers. He may still have plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, but he has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. When he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons was frequently compared to LeBron James, the man that helped the Cavaliers win their first NBA championship title.

If he starts living up to expectations, the Cavaliers could make Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they are trying to build in Cleveland.

Ben Simmons Starts New Journey In Cleveland

Ben Simmons practicing his dribbling
Being traded to a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers would be beneficial for Simmons' career. Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, having a fresh start in Cleveland could help Simmons regain his confidence on the court and bring him back to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Unlike in Philadelphia where Joel Embiid is considered the face of the franchise, Simmons would have the opportunity to become the team's main guy in Cleveland.

Sixers Improve Roster Around Joel Embiid

The proposed four-way blockbuster deal would also be worth exploring for the Sixers. By sending Simmons to the Cavaliers, the Sixers would be getting two young, borderline All-Stars in Wood and Sexton and a solid veteran role player in Rubio.

Sexton could immediately fill the hole left by Simmons in the Sixers' backcourt, giving them a starting-caliber point guard who is capable of knocking downs shots from beyond the arc. Last season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, in Wood, the Sixers would be adding another floor-spacing big man who could serve as the primary backup for Embiid.

Why The Rockets And The Lakers Would Make The Trade

If the trade becomes a reality, it would also benefit the Rockets and the Lakers. Though they would be losing Wood in the four-way blockbuster, the Rockets would be acquiring two young and promising talents in Horton-Tucker and Okoro and a future first-round pick that could help them speed up the rebuilding process in the post-James Harden era.

Meanwhile, though it remains unknown if they are willing to give up THT, Curry would be a great addition to the Lakers. Curry would give the Lakers another veteran who could space the floor for James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook next season.

