Days before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, veteran quarterback Cam Newton found himself back on the free agency market. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots have agreed to part ways with Newton and hand the role as starting quarterback to Mac Jones, whom they selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since being released by the Patriots, Newton has been already linked to several NFL teams who are in dire need of a veteran presence at the quarterback position.