NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Reveals Main Reason Why He Joined Heat In Free Agency

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kyle_Lowry_(26715268738).jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Many Toronto Raptors' fans were saddened by the departure of Kyle Lowry in the 2021 free agency. Lowry was with the Raptors since 2012, and he's among the key players that helped them win their first NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, even before he became an unrestricted free agent, Lowry's exit from the Raptors has already been widely predicted.

With the Raptors currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, Lowry believes staying in Toronto no longer makes any sense for him.

Kyle Lowry Discusses Decision To Join Heat

Kyle Lowry flexing his muscles
Shutterstock | 1024723

In the opening week of the 2021 free agency, Lowry agreed to sign a three-year, $85 million contract with the Heat. In a recent appearance on Pull Up with CJ McCollum podcast, Lowry talked about several interesting topics, including his decision to sign with the Heat.

“For me, it’s only championships or bust,” Lowry said, as quoted by Heat Nation. “And going to Miami, that was a situation where I felt like this is what they wanted to do. I have a close friend in Jimmy Butler there, and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships."

Leaving Raptors For Heat A No-Brainer For Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry being guarded by Klay Thompson
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1_kyle_lowry_2019.jpg

With his goal to win another championship, leaving the Raptors for the Heat is a no-brainer for Lowry. The Heat may not be the No. 1 favorite to win the title in the 2021-22 NBA season but compared to the Raptors, they have in no doubt a much better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Heat have a combination of veterans and young players who have experience playing in the biggest stage, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro.

Kyle Lowry On-Court Impact On Heat

Lowry is undeniably a great addition to the Heat. Despite his age, he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. His arrival in Miami would help them boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable second-scoring option next to Butler, as well as a great playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

Last season, the 35-year-old point guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Heat Still Need To Take A Tough Road To Championship

Despite the additions of Lowry and other solid veteran role players this summer, Butler, Adebayo, and the Heat are still set to take a tough road in their quest for the 2022 NBA championship title. The Heat aren't the only aspiring contender that made major roster upgrading in the 2021 offseason, but also the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Also, though they lost Tucker to the Heat in free agency, the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks still look formidable with the core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Jrue Holiday.

