NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Reveals Main Reason Why He Joined Heat In Free Agency

Many Toronto Raptors' fans were saddened by the departure of Kyle Lowry in the 2021 free agency. Lowry was with the Raptors since 2012, and he's among the key players that helped them win their first NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, even before he became an unrestricted free agent, Lowry's exit from the Raptors has already been widely predicted.

With the Raptors currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, Lowry believes staying in Toronto no longer makes any sense for him.