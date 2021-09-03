Jordyn Woods Stuns In Ocean Two-Piece With Big Announcement

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Jordyn Woods is looking red hot by tropical ocean waters as she both flaunts her recent weight loss and makes a major announcement. The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur, who has many strings to her bow, is fresh from confirming that her Frst Place fitness brand comes complete with a full-blown app - following in the footsteps of 38-year-old country singer Carrie Underwood, Woods is the latest celebrity to make her wellness journey a digital-immersive and app-centric experience. Check out the photo and details below.

Stuns By Ocean With Business News

Jordyn Woods in bikini on the beach
JordynWoods/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. While former BFF Kylie Jenner expands her empire with the August launch of Kylie Swim, Jordyn is proving that the lower-profile star can also have their cake and eat it. The California native's Thursday Instagram photos showed her stunning in tight black leggings and a strappy crop top as she posed on a yoga mat and from an idyllic ocean deck.

With horizon views of blue waters and islands, Jordyn posed confident and, with a swipe right, offering some zen energy.

Scroll For The Photos

Jordyn, announcing that her app will launch on September 9, took to her caption, writing: "BIG MOMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: It just got so real. My app is finally here and I cant wait for you all to try it and love it as much as I do! I can now finally reveal it's launch date."

Promising plenty of exciting features, Woods added that her app is "everything" fans need to feel their "best," and that it "literally has everything." See the list after the photos.

App Offering 'Literally Everything'

Jordyn Woods in gym wear
JordynWoods/Instagram

The Masked Singer face, whose credits also include BET movie Sacrifice, listed her app as offering:

"Home Guides, Gym Guides, Over 42 weeks of exercises, Recipes, Water Tracker, And my personal fav an in app journal."

Quick to leave likes were pal and model Lori Harvey, singer Chloe Bailey, plus cookbook queen and fellow fitness enthusiast Ayesha Curry. Jordyn also runs her SECNDUTURE athleisurewear line, this amid her clothing collabs with affordable apparel label Pretty Little Thing. More photos after the jump.

Worked Her 'Butt' Off

Speaking to Hollywood Life in 2020, and pointing out that it was the loss of her father that triggered her to get into shape - and not the scale - Jordyn revealed:

“I am someone who lost weight and I did it the traditional way and worked my butt off to get to the point that I am at today. I am like every other girl, it is not some extreme thing that I did that truly worked, but what works for me can work for a lot of other people.”

