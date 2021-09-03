Jordyn Woods Stuns In Ocean Two-Piece With Big Announcement

Jordyn Woods is looking red hot by tropical ocean waters as she both flaunts her recent weight loss and makes a major announcement. The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur, who has many strings to her bow, is fresh from confirming that her Frst Place fitness brand comes complete with a full-blown app - following in the footsteps of 38-year-old country singer Carrie Underwood, Woods is the latest celebrity to make her wellness journey a digital-immersive and app-centric experience. Check out the photo and details below.