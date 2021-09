Salma Hayek is dropping jaws in a bold stringy swimsuit as she rings in her 55th birthday. The actress, who made headlines earlier this year for saying she'd proud to be pulling her own stunts at 54, is now one year older, but it's a fine wine deal for the "Frida" star, who is fresh from marking her special day on Instagram.

Posting for her 18.6 million followers on Thursday, the MCU star stunned posing in a blue swimsuit from ocean waters - see why fans are going wild below.