Lisa Rinna Impresses Upside-Down In Pantless Beauty Promo

Lisa Rinna is impressing her 2.9 million Instagram followers while upside-down and wearing only a tight bodysuit and pantyhose. The 58-year-old Bravo star and Rinna Beauty founder isn't backing down when it comes to promoting her 2020-dropped cosmetics brand, with a fresh post seeing her ushering in a new Lip Kit.

Lisa's Lip Kits, which retail for $45, already boast celebrity fans including talk show host Kelly Ripa. This photo seemed out to get everyone shopping Rinna Beauty. Check it out below.