'Halloween Kills' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Jamie Lee Curtis wears a low-cut black dress.
Shutterstock | 2914948
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018's Halloween and the 12th installment of the popular horror franchise, is coming soon.

Following a year-long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally scheduled to hit theaters -- and to host a world premiere in Venice, Italy.

In 2020, creator John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green confirmed the delay.

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year,” they said in a Twitter statement.

When Will 'Halloween Kills' Be Released?

A scary figure with a knife
Shutterstock | 984047

After first being viewed on September 8, 2021, at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Halloween Kills will be released to fans in the United States on October 15, 2021.

“On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin,“ their statement continued. “We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve."

Who Will Star In 'Halloween Kills?'

Judy Greer wears red lipstick and a blue and white striped shirt.
Shutterstock | 56763

In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, the only survivor of Michael Myers' 1978 murder-fest, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will act as Michael Myers and Airon Armstrong will portray a younger version of his character.

Meanwhile, Judy Greer will be seen as Karen Nelson, Laurie's daughter, and Andi Matichak will play Allyson Nelson. And, Kyle Richards, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace, who she began acting as while just a small child.

What's 'Halloween Kills' About?

Anthony Michael Hall wears a black velvet suit.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Writer Danny McBride, who worked alongside Gorgon Green in the creation of Halloween Kills, recently provided details on its story, saying, via CinemaBlend, "It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended."

"Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman," he continued of what Halloween Kills would be about.

Jamie Lee Curtis Raved About Kyle Richards' Performance

Kyle Richards wears a silver wrap dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine in November 2019, Curtis had all good things to say about working with Richards.

“She is so great that it’s going to be so fun for her audience — who is now used to knowing her for her TV show,” Curtis shared. "They are going to be so happy to see her be an actress again, and she is absolutely fantastic.”

Following the release of Halloween Kills, the cast is expected to reunite once again for Halloween Ends, which is set to be released on October 14, 2022.

