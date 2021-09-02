'Halloween Kills' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018's Halloween and the 12th installment of the popular horror franchise, is coming soon.

Following a year-long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally scheduled to hit theaters -- and to host a world premiere in Venice, Italy.

In 2020, creator John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green confirmed the delay.

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year,” they said in a Twitter statement.