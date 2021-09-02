Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Invisible Baby Bump In Leggy Snaps

Jamie Lynn Spears is all legs and a hidden baby bump in new Instagram photos showing her in the early stages of her second pregnancy - daughter Ivey is now 3 years old. The 30-year-old actress, singer, and sister to pop princess Britney Spears is fresh from an update taking fans back a few years, with the photos also marking a major achievement during her pop career.

Jamie Lynn, who has been making headlines amid Britney's legal battles, continues to have comments disabled on Instagram. See her photos below.