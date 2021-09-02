Trending Stories
'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Shows Off In Revealing Bikini

Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner, reportedly pregnant with her second child, has been busy showing off in an eye-popping bikini, this as she continues to remain quiet over the baby news. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is fresh from expanding her empire as she announces the arrival of Kylie Swim - of course, photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star see her swimwear-clad as she promotes her latest business venture.

The latest shot was shared with Kylie's Instagram, and it definitely wasn't showing a baby bump.

Stuns For Kylie Swim Launch

Kylie Jenner robe selfie
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Kylie fronted media outlets earlier this month as multiple sources confirm the youngest KarJenner is expecting baby #2 with on-off boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. The "Coffee Bean" hit-maker is father to Kylie's three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Opting out of mom mode and going full bombshell as she posed in a polaroid snap, Kylie wowed her fans in a super cut-out and busty yellow monokini, one highlighting the star's tiny waist and flaunting her famous assets all at once.

Scroll For The Shot

The revealing image, shared with Jenner 263 million followers, showed her in the dark. "Soon," the star wrote with heart emoji as she tagged Kylie Swim's Instagram handle - and over 8.5 million fans sent a like.

While mom of one Kylie keeps her lips pursed on her pregnancy, sources are stating that she'll go all out on the announcement - reportedly, before this year's Met Gala. "Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala," a Hollywood Life source states. More after the snap.

'Discussed' Second Baby For A While

Kylie Jenner and Stormi by xmas tree
KylieJenner/Instagram

Also silent is Travis, 30, although sources claim the rapper and his baby mama have been discussing the possibility of a second child for quite some time.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together,” a source continued, adding: “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever.” Kylie had, earlier this year, said she's been pressed by others to make Stormi an older sibling.

Wants 'Seven Girls'

Kardashian babies do come in bundles, already seen with 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and her clan of four. Meanwhile, "momager" Kris Jenner has a total six children. When Kylie spoke out about how many children she wants, the figure was high - but for girls, only.

“I do want to have more but when is the question,” she said in 2018 while speaking to YouTuber James Charles. The billionaire added: “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”

