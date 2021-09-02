Trending Stories
NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dies From Cancer At 66

Nene Leakes and husband Gregg
Shutterstock | 842284
Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg has tragically died from colon cancer at the age of 66. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, had said Gregg was "transitioning to the other side" just days ago, this as she revealed he was "dying" at home. The Bravo face, now widowed, is grieving the loss of her husband as Gregg's publicist reveals:

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

Losing Colon Cancer Battle

Nene Leakes and husband Gregg
Shutterstock | 842284

Gregg had first been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, when treatment did appear successful and he went into remission. In June of this year, NeNe went on Instagram Live to reveal the condition had returned, saying: "It's difficult. He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

Gregg's rep this week added: "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

'Broken'

Shortly before Gregg's passing, NeNe had updated her Instagram with a blank photo showing prayer hand emoji and "Broken" written in text. This came shortly after the Bravolebrity had revealed Gregg was at the very end of his battle.

"It's been a big transition for Gregg and I and our entire family," she'd told People in November 2018. "To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day. Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed. I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer. But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

'Lost' Her Husband Before He Died

Nene Leakes at an event
Shutterstock | 673594

The hard-hitting reality star, who married Gregg in 1997, divorced him in 2011, then remarried him in 2013, added that the dynamic of her marriage had faded with the arrival of Gregg's cancer.

"I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it," she said. The two share son Brentt, 22. More below.

Son Brentt Opens Up

After Gregg's death, son Brentt took to social media to remind fans that life is precious - and to appreciate those closest to you while they're still around.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” he wrote. “Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

NeNe has since received support on Instagram from stars including rapper Nicki Minaj, Bravo face Porsha Wiliams, plus Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley.

Entertainment
