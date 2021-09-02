NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dies From Cancer At 66

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg has tragically died from colon cancer at the age of 66. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, had said Gregg was "transitioning to the other side" just days ago, this as she revealed he was "dying" at home. The Bravo face, now widowed, is grieving the loss of her husband as Gregg's publicist reveals:

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."