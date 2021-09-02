Trending Stories
Top 5 Most Expensive 'Real Housewives' Homes

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast members.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

The Inquisitr recently published an article on Sutton Stracke's new luxurious Bel Air manse -- but what about other buzzworthy Real Housewives homes?

According to the New York Post, the most expensive mansions on the show belong to the Beverly Hills band, including Teddi Mellencamp's $6.49 million Encino manor and Camille Grammer's $6.55 million Malibu estate. Also, high up on the list is Kyle Richards' spectacular Encino residence, estimated at $8.25 million.

However, the most opulent home in the franchise is owned by a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and is capped at a staggering $21 million. Scroll through to find out who it is!

1. Dorit Kemsley, 'RHOBH': $9.5M

'RHOBH' cast member Dorit Kemsley at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her family live in a fabulous 8,900-square-foot farm-style home in Encino, California. The gorgeous 45-year-old is married to English businessman Paul Kemsley, 54, whom she wed in 2015 and with whom she shares two children: son Jagger, aged 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5.

While their six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bedroom manse is nothing short of a dream, the Kemsleys have put it on the market for $9.5 million and have plans to move into a bigger space that will allow them to “run their businesses from their home,” Page Six reported in September.

The family bought the place in August 2019 for $6.5 million. They also have an 8,700-square-foot Beverly Hills manse, which they bought for $6.5 million in 2016 and are trying to unload for $12.75 million.

2. Sonja Morgan, 'RHONY': $10.75M

'RHONY' cast member Sonja Morgan at an event.
Shutterstock | 64736

While most of the imposing homes listed here belong to the RHOBH bunch, Sonja Morgan is the only Real Housewives of New York City cast member to make it to Top 5. The 57-year-old fashion designer owns a splendid Upper East Side townhouse estimated to be worth as much as $10.75 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house "spans 4,650 square feet across five floors," says the New York Post.

"The home, built-in 1899, has a courtyard with a fountain fish pond, an upper outdoor terrace, and a Murano glass chandelier."

When Morgan first bought the house in 1998, it was listed at $2.6 million. The property is now up for sale and is also available for rent.

The reality star and philanthropist were married to banking scion John Adams Morgan, now 90, between 1998 and 2006. The two have a daughter, Quincy Morgan, 20.

3. Lisa Vanderpump, 'RHOBH': $11.6M

'RHOBH' cast member Lisa Vanderpump at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump, 60, comes home to a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion spanning 8,800 square feet. The lavish property boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a stunning two-story library, a media room, a large pool, and a guest house -- all of which have been appraised at $11.65 million.

According to Realtor.com, the sumptuous abode also features oversized steel windows offering unobstructed canyon views, as well as a luxurious spa.

Vanderpump acquired the home in 2011 for $10.2 million. The reality star has been married to Ken Todd, 76, for nearly four decades. The couple has two children, daughter Pandora Todd, 35, and son Max Todd, 29.

4. Erika Jayne, 'RHOBH': $13M

'RHOBH' cast member Erika Jayne at en event.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Up until she decided to end her 21-year marriage to 81-year-old attorney Tom Girardi last November, RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 49, lived in a palatial 10,200-square-foot mansion in Pasadena. The imposing 5-acre estate was purchased by Girardi in 1980 for $1.3 million and was listed for $13 million this May.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom manse boasts crown molding in the living room, as well as wood paneling and two fireplaces, one at each end, per the New York Post. The house is currently being inhabited by Girardi, who has been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia and is unable to provide for himself anymore.

Meanwhile, Jayne has downsized to a 2,000-square-foot, Spanish-style home valued at $1.5 million.

Jayne and Girardi don't have any children together, but the reality star has a son, Tommy Zizzo, 26, from her previous marriage to Thomas Zizzo.

5. Heather Dubrow, 'RHOC': $21M

'RHOC' cast member Heather Dubrow at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

The glorious mansion that tops it all is Heather Dubrow's $21 million Newport Beach home. The ostentatious 20,000-square-foot residence has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a $1 million theater, and a $12,000 wine display and cooler, says the New York Post.

"A 10-layer chandelier hangs in the 28-foot-tall foyer, a huge window is etched with a tree and the lit onyx bar has two beer taps. The house even has an interior courtyard with a tree lifted in by crane."

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum purchased the estate in 2013 for $4.2 million. Last year, the house was assessed at $14.5 million, although Bravo TV reported its value was closer to $21 million.

Among the home's most dazzling features are a freestanding barbecue cabana, a spa that flows into the swimming pool via a waterfall, an ornate porte cochère, and a dumbwaiter that brings groceries from the sunken garage to the kitchen.

Dubrow designed the home herself, vastly improving on the original build. She shares the incredible manse with her plastic surgeon husband Terry Dubrow, 62, and their four children: twins Nicholas and Maximilla, 17, Katarina, 13, and Collette, 9.

