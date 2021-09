Manifest fans recently got the exciting news regarding the upcoming return of the former NBC series through Netflix.

Following the unexpected cancellation of the show, Netflix picked up the series, much to the amazement of its loyal viewers, and vowed to bring the show back for not just one, but two new seasons.

Unfortunately, a premiere date has yet to be announced, which has many wondering what other shows they can binge watch as they await the much-anticipated Manifest season four premiere.