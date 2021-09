Kelly Ripa is enjoying a dreamy beach date with husband Mark Consuelos and getting told she looks like a "teenager" - same goes for Mark. The 50-year-old daytime talk show host, fresh from a selfie marking her and Mark's "empty nest" situation, has taken herself off to the beach, with a new photo on her Instagram marking the romantic day out.

Kelly, who said she has a "Peter Pan" body in 2019, was wowing in a one-shouldered and skimpy look. See why fans are going wild below.