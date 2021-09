Peaches are a tasty summer treat -- but did you know they also have surprising health benefits many people aren't even aware of?

The flavorful fruit packs a big nutritional punch, per Eat This, Not That!, which translates into a wealth of positive side effects that can turn peaches into a valuable ally in fighting off various ailments -- some more severe than others.

Read on to discover some of the good ways in which eating peaches can impact your health.