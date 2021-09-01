Trending Stories
5 Selena Gomez Movies You Probably Forgot About

Selena Gomez wears red lipstick and a pink shirt.
Shutterstock | 842245
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Selena Gomez has starred in a number of memorable films over the course of her years-long career, including Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, and Hotel Transylvania, and television shows, including Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place. At the same time, the 29-year-old actress and singer has also appeared in some not-so-memorable projects.

Following the debut of her latest series, Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on Hulu on August 31, Elle has shared a list of Gomez moves, many of which you may not remember.

1. Princess Protection Program

Selena Gomez wears a lime green silk dress.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:191125_Selena_Gomez_at_the_2019_American_Music_Awards.png

In 2009, Gomez appeared alongside her then-best friend Demi Lovato in Princess Protection program, a made-for-television movie.

A number of other famous faces were featured in the film, including Tom Verica as Major Joe Mason, Sully Díaz as Queen Sofía Fiore, Johnny Ray Rodríguez as General Magnus Kane, and Jamie Chung as Chelsea Barnes.

The movie followed Gomez's character, Carter Mason, as she attempted to get noticed by her crush while also juggling her new princess roommate, who was played by Lovato.

2. Behaving Badly

Selena Gomez wears a diamond necklace and red lipstick.
Shutterstock | 2131613

Can you recall a film called Behaving Badly?

The movie was released in 2014 and featured Gomez in the starring role of Nina Pennington alongside the likes of Nat Wolff, Mary-Louise Parker, Elisabeth Shue, Heather Graham, Jason Lee, Dylan McDermott, and Cary Elwes.

In the film, Wolff played a lovestruck teen who placed a bet with a mobster's son that he would ultimately be able to sleep with Gomez's character after she breaks up with her boyfriend. Needless to say, insanity ensues.

3. Rudderless

Selena Gomez wears a red dress with her hair in a ponytail.
Shutterstock | 4559857

In one of Gomez's more emotional roles, she played the girlfriend of a young man who was killed in a school shooting on his college campus.

In the film, the father, who was played by actor Billy Crudup, of her boyfriend came across tapes left behind by the child and ultimately started a band, all while grieving the sudden loss of his son.

Anton Yelchin, Felicity Huffman, Miles Heizer, Jamie Chung, and Laurence Fishburne also appeared in starring roles in the film.

4. The Fundamentals of Caring

Selena Gomez wears a feathered shawl with braids.
Shutterstock | 673594

In The Fundamentals of Caring, which was released in 2016, Gomez was featured as a hitchhiker who is picked up by a man named Ben, who was played by Paul Rudd, and another man named Trevor, who was played by actor Craig Roberts.

Ben is the caregiver of Trevor in the film and after embarking on a road trip and meeting up with Gomez's character, they were seen on what ended up being a very emotional adventure with one another.

5. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Selena Gomez wears a backless red sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 673594

If you were like most of us and starred at Zac Efron's abs for the entirety of 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, you may have missed Gomez, as well as the other cast members of the film, including Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Dave Franco.

Although Gomez only made a quick cameo in the movie as a preppy sorority president, her interaction with Moretz's character served as a turning point in the film.

New episodes of Gomez's latest series, Only Murders in the Building, arrive on Hulu every Tuesday and the first three episodes are available now.

