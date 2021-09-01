Alexis Bellino Contacted By Andy Cohen, Could Appear On 'RHOC' Season 16

Alexis Bellino joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2009 for season five and continued to appear on the Bravo reality series until 2013 after season eight. However, while she hasn't been featured as a "housewife" for many years, she has been seen on the show in the years since her exit, having made a cameo in 2019 amid season 14.

Because Bellino has remained in touch with her former castmates, and some of the newbies on the show, including Emily Simpson, fans of the series have often wondered if she would ever return.