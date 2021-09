While joining Klutch Sports Group was more of a financial decision for LaVine, there are some people who believe that it's a sign of a major future move. After signing with the same agency as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life thinks that the odds of LaVine becoming a Laker in the future just went up.

"And while we do not want to overlook the upcoming 2021-22 season, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Zach Lavine’s odds of being a future Laker just went up," Reed wrote. "LaVine is entering a contract year with the Chicago Bulls and it was reported on Monday that he is parting ways with his former agency and is signing with Klutch Sports. You know, the same Klutch Sports that is essentially made up of LeBron’s buddies. The same Klutch Sports that signed Anthony Davis to help him force his way to LA."