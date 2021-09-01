Mike Lindell Blasts Fox News Over 'Censorship'

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has made it clear he will stop at nothing to have Donald Trump reinstated as President of the United States.

Lindell recently launched his own social media platform called Frank Speech, in an apparent effort to counter Big Tech and create a space for Trump supporters and QAnon followers to congregate online.

In a new interview, the pillow magnate said that Fox News is refusing to advertise his platform, and accused the conservative-leaning network of censorship.

Here's what he said.