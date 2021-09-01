Alec Baldwin's Dating History: A List Of His Famous Exes

Alec Baldwin has been happily married to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin for nearly a decade but before the actor met his forever-love he was romantically linked to a slew of Hollywood ladies.

The 63-year-old Beetlejuice star's dating history is filled with famous names, such as Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, whom he dated for three months in 2001.

Among the fellow actresses with whom Baldwin had relationships, Famous Fix also lists Cheri Oteri, Ally Sheedy, Patrice Jennings, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Janine Turner (between 1983 and 1984, with the two even becoming engaged), Lori Loughlin (in 1984), and Michelle Pfeiffer (in October 1987).

The It's Complicated actor has also been involved with actress Tatum O'Neal (in 2002, per Ranker), as well as journalist Anna Rothschild (in October 2003).

Here's a rundown of Baldwin's most important romantic relationships.