Joe Biden Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Ever In New Poll

In Morning Consult's latest poll -- which was conducted Aug. 27-29 among 15,623 registered voters -- 48 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in office, while 49 percent said they disapprove.

This is a record low in the president's net approval rating.

Notably, the share of Democrats who "strongly approve" of Biden's performance in the White House fell by seven percentage points, to 47 percent -- also an all-time low.

This could prove to be a major issue for Biden and the Democratic Party going forward.