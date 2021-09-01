Was Nancy Pelosi Caught On Hot Mic Saying Democrats Don't Want Biden To Talk?

During the 2020 presidential election, Republican politicians and media figures sought to paint Democrat Joe Biden as senile, incompetent and unfit for office.

Their attacks didn't stick, with Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump and easily winning the presidential race.

Nonetheless, conservatives have not stopped alleging that Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, claiming that he is merely a puppet whose strings are pulled by Democratic Party donors and operatives.

A viral video featuring Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi feeds into this conspiracy theory, but is it real?