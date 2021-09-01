Trending Stories
Weird COVID-19 Cures: From Horse Paste To Baking Soda

Jar of baking soda.
Shutterstock | 3772760
News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

As coronavirus spreads from the Chinese city of Wuhan, conspiracy theories about its origins and properties started being disseminated on social media and elsewhere.

No cure is available for COVID-19, but several highly effective vaccines have already been developed, helping governments across the globe curb the spread of the dangerous disease.

Still, millions of people around the world don't trust vaccines that are proven to work and instead rely on unconventional, fake remedies.

Some of them do nothing, while others are incredibly dangerous and can lead to severe complications. Here's a look at some of the weirdest fake coronavirus treatments.

Liquid Concoctions

According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, conspiracy theorists claim that some homemade liquid concoctions cure coronavirus.

For example, social media users have claimed that COVID-19 cases and deaths dropped in Israel because Israelis drink lemon and baking soda tea each night. This home remedy, conspiracy theorists claim, will keep a person "alkaline all night" and protect them from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Iran, social media users have claimed that a concoction of olive oil, camel urine, milk, and honey cures COVID-19.

Sunbathing

In different parts of the world, conspiracy theorists have bizarrely claimed that sunbathing cures COVID-19.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, messages claiming that sunbathing cures the disease caused by the virus have spread like wildfire in Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

Notably, in the United States, former President Donald Trump has promoted UV lights as a potential cure. At one press conference, he suggested that getting UV light into the body could be effective against coronavirus.

Experts around the world have warned people against exposing themselves to UV light devices.

Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide
Shutterstock | 3054548

In some South American countries, like Peru, chlorine dioxide has been touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19, according to a report from the BBC.

Not only is chlorine dioxide ineffective against the novel coronavirus, but it can also cause dehydration and liver failure, according to experts.

"It is considered hazardous for human consumption by health authorities all over the world, including those in Peru. Its promoters have had face-offs with doctors and have even been prosecuted by authorities for years, but the coronavirus pandemic gave them their biggest showcase so far."

Horse Paste

In America, right-wing politicians and media figures have promoted the drug ivermectin as a cure for coronavirus.

Though ivermectin s a legitimate medication, it is used to treat roundworms and other parasites -- not coronavirus. Still, the drug has become so popular among conspiracy theorists as a cure for COVID-19 that it's been flying off shelves.

As The Daily Beast reported, unable to get a hold of a prescription, conspiracy theorists have started purchasing the horse paste version of ivermectin

As Dr. Anthony Fauci recently pointed out, the paste is used to de-worm cattle, and humans should not take it under any circumstances.

