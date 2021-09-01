Trending Stories
How Much Is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's House Worth?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at an event.
Shutterstock | 842245
Kim Kardashian
Alexandra Lozovschi

Six months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West, fans are still obsessing over details about the famous couple's "amicable" split. One such example is the fate of their Calabasas family home, which the 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul will be reportedly keeping in the divorce.

Kim and Kanye purchased the Hidden Hills, California house in 2014, shortly after tying the knot in Italy. The SKIMS owner and 44-year-old rapper spent six years transforming the imposing mansion into their dream home, and the results are absolutely astounding. Check it out below.

'From Suburban McMansion To Futuristic Belgian Monastery'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at an event.
Shutterstock | 1595156

According to Kanye, in the six years that he and his soon-to-be ex-wife lived together on the California estate, the house underwent a drastic metamorphosis "from suburban McMansion to futuristic Belgian monastery."

The Kardashian-West family home is certainly grandiose but not in the way you'd expect; its minimalistic, monochromatic style caused a stir back in 2018, when the Donda rapper tweeted a few photos of the sparse interior, breaking the couple's agreement to keep images of their home off of social media.

Since then, the Hidden Hills manse has made headlines with its "bizarre" decor and unusual features, such as its basinless bathroom sinks, given below.

Decorated By Belgian Designer Axel Vervoordt

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 1595156

While Kim and Kanye had very different first impressions when they first laid eyes on their future home -- the KKW Beauty founder thought the house was "perfection," while the "Ultralight Beam" rapper said it was "workable" -- the two were in complete agreement about the interior design. The couple decorated their home in neutral tones of off-white, beige, and taupe, keeping the furnishings minimal and practical.

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette," Kim said told Architectural Digest last year. "I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

Kim and Kanye's remarkable house graced the magazine's March 2020 cover. Scroll through the embed below for some amazing pictures of the simple yet stylish interior!

Furnishings By Jean Royère & Pierre Jeanneret

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie in her walk-in closet.
Kim Kardashian | Instagram

When the then-newlyweds bought the house in 2014, they forked out $20 million for the grandiose California mansion. Seven years later, the house is now worth $60 million, per the New York Post.

Described by Architectural Digest as "an otherworldly oasis of purity and light," the manse is "a testament to the iconoclastic mind of the boundary-defying musician and the fearlessness of the zeitgeist-defining reality star and entrepreneur," per the prestigious magazine. In order to make their vision come alive, Kim and Kanye enlisted the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, with whom the rapper was acquainted from antiques fairs and exhibitions in Maastricht and Venice.

“Kanye and Kim wanted something totally new," Vervoordt told Architectural Digest. "We didn’t talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.”

Here's Why Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her & Kanye West's House In The Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 673594

Inspired by the wabi-sabi aesthetic, the prominent home features minimalist furnishings, such as the Vervoordt "Floating Stone" limestone table, upon which the house decor is based, as well as Jean Royère upholstered seating and subtle Pierre Jeanneret pieces. The master bathroom was designed by minimalist architect Claudio Silvestrin, while the living room and the children’s bedrooms were furnished by Vincent Van Duysen.

Kim gave fans gave a tour of the house in a "73 Questions" video for Vogue in 2019, which you can watch below.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has no plans of moving out once her and Kanye's divorce is finalized and will reportedly continue to live in the Calabasas manse together with the couple's four children.

Kanye, who has been living at the family Wyoming ranch, reportedly had no objection ceding the house to his spouse, giving that this is the only home the kids have ever known, reports Insider, citing TMZ. The property is also within "walking distance" from the homes of other Kardashian family members.

