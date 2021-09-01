How Much Is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's House Worth?

Inspired by the wabi-sabi aesthetic, the prominent home features minimalist furnishings, such as the Vervoordt "Floating Stone" limestone table, upon which the house decor is based, as well as Jean Royère upholstered seating and subtle Pierre Jeanneret pieces. The master bathroom was designed by minimalist architect Claudio Silvestrin, while the living room and the children’s bedrooms were furnished by Vincent Van Duysen.

Kim gave fans gave a tour of the house in a "73 Questions" video for Vogue in 2019, which you can watch below.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has no plans of moving out once her and Kanye's divorce is finalized and will reportedly continue to live in the Calabasas manse together with the couple's four children.

Kanye, who has been living at the family Wyoming ranch, reportedly had no objection ceding the house to his spouse, giving that this is the only home the kids have ever known, reports Insider, citing TMZ. The property is also within "walking distance" from the homes of other Kardashian family members.