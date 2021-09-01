How Much Is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's House Worth?

Six months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West, fans are still obsessing over details about the famous couple's "amicable" split. One such example is the fate of their Calabasas family home, which the 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul will be reportedly keeping in the divorce.
Kim and Kanye purchased the Hidden Hills, California house in 2014, shortly after tying the knot in Italy. The SKIMS owner and 44-year-old rapper spent six years transforming the imposing mansion into their dream home, and the results are absolutely astounding. Check it out below.