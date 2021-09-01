COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories: What Americans Believe

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is already one of the deadliest in history, having killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 was first identified in 2019, in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It quickly spread all over the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a pandemic in March 2020.

As COVID-19 spread across the globe, so did conspiracy theories about its origins and characteristics, alarming public health experts and policymakers alike.

Here are some of the most popular coronavirus conspiracy theories.