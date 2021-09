Garcelle Beauvais was recently faced with an online rumor that suggested she would be leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the completion of its currently airing 11th season.

So, after joining the Bravo reality show for season 10 in 2020, is the actress already contemplating an exit?

On August 31, All About the Real Housewives shared a report in which Beauvais was seen responding to the rumor claiming she will not be taking part in season 12.