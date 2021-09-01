Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To California Team With Andrew Wiggins & Moses Moody

Ben Simmons wearing his warm-up suit
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continues to be the subject of various trade speculations. Since falling short of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are point out that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadephia Inquirer, Simmons has recently informed Sixer's head coach, Doc Rivers, and president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, that he wants to be traded and doesn't have any plan of attending the team's training camp.

Ben Simmons Wants To Play For A California Team

Ben Simmons on his way to the court
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

Aside from officially demanding a trade, a Western Conference executive who spoke to Pompey revealed that Simmons also expressed his desire to be moved to a team situated in California.

"Think about three months ago when the Sixers are willing to give up Ben Simmons. You are like, 'Let's see what we have to do to get him,'" the league executive told Pompey, as quoted by Bleacher Report. "Now, the difference is Ben Simmons says he refuses to play for the Sixers. He wants to go to three California teams. There's so much bad blood between him and the team."

Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Warriors

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons.jpg

One of the California teams that are heavily linked to Simmons is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested a way on how the Warriors would be able to acquire Simmons from the Sixers before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, a 2023 first-round pick swap, a 2025 first-round pick swap, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Ben Simmons Completes Warriors' Super Team

Ben Simmons shooting a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

Simmons would be an interesting addition to the Warriors. Despite his shooting woes, he remains a solid two-way contributor on the court. His potential arrival in Golden State would boost the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor and allow them to form another super team with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Simmons would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Curry and Thompson, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

Though they would prefer to receive a legitimate superstar in return, the proposed trade deal would also be worth exploring for the Sixers. By sending Simmons to the Bay Area, the Sixers would be acquiring another former No. 1 pick who can shoot the ball from beyond the arc in Wiggins, a young and promising prospect in Moody, and future draft assets.

Wiggins may have also gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but with his ability to space the floor, he would be a much better fit alongside Embiid in Philadelphia.

