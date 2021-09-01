NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To California Team With Andrew Wiggins & Moses Moody

Philadephia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continues to be the subject of various trade speculations. Since falling short of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are point out that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadephia Inquirer, Simmons has recently informed Sixer's head coach, Doc Rivers, and president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, that he wants to be traded and doesn't have any plan of attending the team's training camp.