'You' Season 3 Plot, Release Date, And Cast - Everything We Know

One of Netflix's most popular shows, You, which is rated 7.7 out of 10 according to IMDb, is headed back to the streaming platform in October. And, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Variety is sharing key details in regard to what fans can expect to see from the new episodes.
When fans last saw the hit series, as the report explained, Joe Goldberg, who is played by actor Pen Badgley, had taken interest in his new neighbor, despite the fact that he was in a relationship with Love Quinn, who is played by Victoria Pedretti.