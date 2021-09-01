Trending Stories
News

Brian Laundrie's Sister Speaks Up, Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Update

Football

NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

British Royals

Meghan Markle Leaked Info To The Press To Bolster Image, New Report Claims

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

TV

Melinda Snyder, Ed Cronell: 'Nightmare Next Door' Season Premiere Eyes Rape, Murder Of Rock Hill Teacher On ID

'You' Season 3 Plot, Release Date, And Cast - Everything We Know

'You' is seen on a TV behind popcorn.
Shutterstock | 220801529
TV
Lindsay Cronin

One of Netflix's most popular shows, You, which is rated 7.7 out of 10 according to IMDb, is headed back to the streaming platform in October. And, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Variety is sharing key details in regard to what fans can expect to see from the new episodes.

When fans last saw the hit series, as the report explained, Joe Goldberg, who is played by actor Pen Badgley, had taken interest in his new neighbor, despite the fact that he was in a relationship with Love Quinn, who is played by Victoria Pedretti.

When Will 'You' Season 3 Be Released?

Penn Badly wears a Henley t-shirt and jeans.
Shutterstock | 921176

As fans of You may know, the Netflix series, which is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies, which were written by Caroline Kepnes, saw Goldberg undergo a lot of changes amid Season 2 as he fled his murderous past in New York City and fell in love with Quinn in Los Angeles.

When Season 3 of You begins airing on October 15, 2021, the psychological thriller will see Goldberg and Quinn as a married couple, who are raising their son, Henry, in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda. While all that sounds just peachy, the good times don't last, however.

Netflix recently release the trailer for the upcoming season on YouTube.

Keep scrolling to find out what you can expect in Season 3.

What is the Plot of 'You' Season 3?

Victoria Pedretti wears a striped pantsuit.
Shutterstock | 2900926

The report went on to reveal that things between Goldberg and Quinn were further challenged after Goldberg began to feel that he was trapped by his partner.

Ultimately, due to Quinn's impulsiveness and Goldberg's budding interest in the woman living next door to the two of them, things begin to go haywire in their relationship and fans will watch that play out on Season 3.

Who Will Star In 'You' Season 3?

Saffron Burrows wears a long-sleeved black gown.
Shutterstock | 673594

In addition to Badgley and Pedretti reprising their roles as Goldberg and Quinn on You for Season 3 of the Netflix show, a number of other cast members will be returning for the new episodes, including Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marianne, Dylan Arnold as Theo, Shalita Grant as Sherry, Travis Van Winkle as Cary, Scott Speedman as Matthew, Michaela McManus as Natalie, Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki, Ben Menhl as Dante, Chris O’Shea as Andrew, and Christopher Sean as Brandon.

Will 'You' Follow The Plot Of The Books?

Tati Gabrielle wears an orange jacket and sunglasses.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Although the majority of shows that are based upon the writings of books follow the plot lines of said books fairly closely, the third season of You will reportedly go in an all-new direction from where the storylines of the books have gone.

As Variety explained, the third of Kepnes’ series, You Love Me, was published in April, after the writers’ room of the Netflix series planned out its story for season three.

You season three begins streaming on Netflix on October 15.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

October 5, 2021

Omarosa Manigault Newman Says Donald Trump Hides Truth About His Health

October 5, 2021

Brian Laundrie's Sister Speaks Up, Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Update

October 5, 2021

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

October 5, 2021

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

October 5, 2021

Anthony Fauci Is Repeating Mistakes He Made During AIDS Crisis, Columnist Says

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.