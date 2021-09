"As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly,” Tatum told host Clarkson.

“At some point, I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them,” he continued.

According to Tatum, he has the utmost respect for the men out there who find time to keep up their appearance while balancing full-time jobs and families.